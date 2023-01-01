慕课网
imooc.com
IMOOC is an IT skills learning platform. IMOOC courses involve 60 mainstream technical languages such as JAVA, front-end, Python, and big data, covering demand scenarios such as interview employment, career growth, and self-improvement, helping users achieve a closed loop of ability improvement from skills improvement to job improvement.
