CSDN is a world-renowned Chinese IT technology exchange platform. Founded in 1999, it includes original blogs, quality Q&A, vocational training, technical forums, resource downloads and other product services, providing a professional IT technology development community with original, high-quality and complete content. The "Chinese Software Developer Network" or "China Software Developer Network", operated by Bailian Midami Digital Technology Co., Ltd., is one of the biggest networks of software developers in China. CSDN provides Web forums, blog hosting, IT news, and other services.

