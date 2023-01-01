WebCatalogWebCatalog
QQ音乐

QQ音乐

y.qq.com

QQ Music is an online music service product launched by Tencent. It offers massive music online auditions, online premieres of new and popular songs, lyrics translation, mobile ringtone downloads, high-quality lossless music auditions, massive lossless music libraries, genuine music downloads, and spatial background music. Settings, MV viewing, etc., it is the first choice for Internet music playback and downloading.

Website: y.qq.com

