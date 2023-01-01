YouTube Music is a music streaming service developed by YouTube, a subsidiary of Google; it provides a tailored interface for the service oriented towards music streaming, allowing users to browse through songs and music videos on YouTube based on genres, playlists, and recommendations. The service also offers a premium tier, which enables ad-free playback, audio-only background playback, and downloading songs for offline playback. These subscription benefits are also offered to subscribers of Google Play Music and YouTube Premium. The service will eventually supplant Google Play Music as Google's main brand for music streaming and purchase.

