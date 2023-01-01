Yandex Music
music.yandex.com
Yandex Music is a music streaming service developed by Yandex. Users select musical compositions, albums, collections of musical tracks to stream to their device on demand and receive personalized recommendations. The service is also available as a mobile app with versions compatible with iOS, Android. Service is available in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Subscription can only be paid from supported countries above, but the service is then available in all other countries. As of October 2017, over 40 million music tracks were available on Yandex Music. About 20 million people use the service at least once a month.The most popular feature of Yandex Music is the smart playlists , which is updated daily for each user and features recently played tracks, similar music to their favorites, and diverse tracks that are based on user's tastes.
