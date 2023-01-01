Ya.ru
ya.ru
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Ya.ru app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Yandex Search (Яndex) is a search engine. It is owned by Yandex, based in Russia. In January 2015, Yandex Search generated 51.2% of all of the search traffic in Russia according to LiveInternet.
Website: ya.ru
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Ya.ru. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.