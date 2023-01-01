WebCatalogWebCatalog
Ya.ru

Ya.ru

ya.ru

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Ya.ru app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Yandex Search (Яndex) is a search engine. It is owned by Yandex, based in Russia. In January 2015, Yandex Search generated 51.2% of all of the search traffic in Russia according to LiveInternet.

Website: ya.ru

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Ya.ru. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Yandex Search

Yandex Search

yandex.com

Nightwatch

Nightwatch

app.nightwatch.io

Qmamu

Qmamu

qmamu.com

Microsoft Bing

Microsoft Bing

bing.com

Yandex

Yandex

Space

Yandex Metrica

Yandex Metrica

metrica.yandex.com

Google Search Console

Google Search Console

search.google.com

Wikiparfum

Wikiparfum

wikiparfum.fr

Incaptions

Incaptions

incaptions.com

Disroot Search

Disroot Search

search.disroot.org

Search Engine Land

Search Engine Land

searchengineland.com

Kayak

Kayak

kayak.com