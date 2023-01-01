Kayak.com, sometimes styled as KAYAK, is a travel agency and metasearch engine owned and operated by Booking Holdings. The company also runs travel search engines checkfelix, Mundi, Hotels Combined, and swoodoo. Kayak's website and mobile apps are currently available in over 18 languages and more than 30 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, India, China, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands, Australia, Ireland, Mexico, New Zealand, Belgium, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, and Singapore.

Website: kayak.com

