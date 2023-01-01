Yandex Metrica
metrica.yandex.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Yandex Metrica app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Yandex.Metrica is a free web analytics service offered by Yandex that tracks and reports website traffic. Yandex launched the service in 2008 and made it public in 2009.As of 2019, Yandex.Metrica is the third most widely used web analytics service on the web.
Website: metrica.yandex.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Yandex Metrica. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.