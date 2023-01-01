My5 (previously Five Download and later Demand 5) is the brand name of video-on-demand services offered by Channel 5 in the United Kingdom. The service went live on 26 June 2008.As Five Download, the service offered downloads in Windows Media Video format of the US imports CSI, House and Grey's Anatomy. Individual episodes could be 'rented', with some episodes available seven days before they appeared on TV. More varied content from Channel 5's programming has become available since June 2008, with a wider prevalence of free content offered for 30 days after broadcast. In January 2009, Demand 5 began to offer content in the Flash Video format, allowing users with Apple Macintosh computers to access their content.

Website: my5.tv

