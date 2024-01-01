不背单词

不背单词

[Content, very comprehensive] * 1.5 million+ original examples, learn words from British and American dramas and documentaries * 50,000+ word combinations, massive word usage, easy to learn and use * 2000+ root affixes, covering nearly 20,000 entries, use English radicals to string together words * 5000+ derivation trees, covering 20,000+ entries, shorthand word family artifact * Genuine Collins English-Chinese Dictionary, understand English in English * Full-stage vocabulary library, covering all stages of elementary school, junior high school, high school, university, study abroad, etc. * 200+ mainstream vocabulary books and English textbook vocabulary lists, combined with paper books, for simultaneous learning * Synonyms, antonyms, word deformations, and more efficient associated memory [The focus of the exam is very prominent] * The meaning of the test is highlighted and bolded to display the meaning of the word that has been tested. Frequently learn the key points of the word meaning. * Marks of test points, highlighted phrases that have been tested, key points of core test points * 170,000+ examples from previous exams, covering high school entrance exams, college entrance exams, CET-4 and CET-6, postgraduate entrance exams, and college to undergraduate programs [Memory, very effective] * Ebbinghaus memory curve, intelligent planning review, efficient anti-forgetting * Original examples help you understand how words are used in real contexts. Only when you understand them will they be easier to remember (≧ω≦) * Root affixes help you understand the internal structure of the word. It will be easier to remember if you understand it o(^▽^)o * Authentic collocations help you understand multiple meanings of words. Only when you understand them can you remember them better \\(*^▽^*)// * Spelling test, after learning a group of spellings, you will not give up until you can write. [Persistence, very easy] * Sign in to get cool coins, and check in as a team to get more rewards

