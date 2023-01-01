WebCatalogWebCatalog
拼多多

yangkeduo.com

Pinduoduo, the pioneer of new e-commerce, is the mainstream mobile shopping app in China. By initiating ordering with friends, family, neighbors, etc., Pinduoduo learns about consumers through ordering and uses machine algorithms to make accurate recommendations and matches, allowing users to buy better things at lower prices and experience more. Affordable and fun.

