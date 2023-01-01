Instant Design is an online collaborative UI design tool. It is a collaborative online sketch and domestic version of figma. It has a large number of design resources and materials and supports the import of source files in sketch format. Supports work such as creating interactive prototypes, obtaining design annotations, quickly cutting drawings, and team collaboration.

Website: js.design

