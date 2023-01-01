Baidu Health Doctor Edition is an online work platform under Baidu that specifically provides services for doctors. It relies on Baidu Group's traffic, technology, and resource advantages to comprehensively enhance the influence of doctors' personal brands, open up a new way of online practice, and provide professional services to more patients. . Baidu Healthy Doctor Edition is an online work platform under Baidu that provides services exclusively for doctors. Relying on Baidu Group's advantages in traffic, technology, and resources, it comprehensively enhances the influence of doctors' personal brands, opens up new ways of practicing online, and provides professional services for more patients. .

Website: jiankang.baidu.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 百度健康. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.