百度百科
baike.baidu.com
Baidu Encyclopedia is an open and free online encyclopedia that aims to create a Chinese knowledge encyclopedia covering all fields of knowledge and serving all Internet users. Here you can participate in entry editing and share and contribute your knowledge. Baidu Baike (Chinese: Baidu Encyclopedia; pinyin: Bǎidù Bǎikē; lit. 'Baidu Encyclopedia', also known as Baidu Wiki) is a semi-regulated Chinese-language collaborative online encyclopedia owned by the Chinese technology company Baidu.
