Baidu Tieba - the world's leading Chinese community. The mission of Tieba is to bring like-minded people together. Whether it is a popular topic or a niche topic, it can accurately gather a large number of like-minded netizens to show off their own style, make close friends, and build a unique "interest topic" interactive platform. The Tieba catalog covers all aspects of games, regions, literature, animation, entertainment stars, life, sports, computer and digital, etc. It is the world's leading Chinese communication platform. It provides people with a free online space to express and exchange ideas, and brings together like-minded people. netizens. Baidu Tieba (Chinese: Baidu Tieba; pinyin: bǎidù tiēbā; lit. 'Baidu Post Bar') is one of the most used Chinese communication platforms, hosted by the Chinese web services company Baidu. Baidu Tieba was established on December 3, 2003. It is an online community that heavily integrates Baidu's search engine. Users may search for a topic of interest forum known as a "bar" which will then be created if it does not exist already. Baidu Tieba accumulated over 300 million monthly active users by 2015 , and the number of its total registered users reached 1.5 billion. As of June 6, 2021, Baidu Tieba has 23,254,173 communities.

Website: tieba.baidu.com

