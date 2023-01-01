WebCatalogWebCatalog
百度指数

百度指数

index.baidu.com

Baidu Index is a data sharing platform based on Baidu's massive netizen behavior data. Here, you can study keyword search trends, gain insights into netizens’ interests and needs, monitor public opinion trends, and locate audience characteristics. Baidu Index is a data sharing platform based on Baidu's massive Internet user behavior data. Here, you can study keyword search trends, gain insight into the interests and needs of netizens, monitor public opinion trends, and locate audience characteristics.

Website: index.baidu.com

