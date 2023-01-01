WebCatalogWebCatalog
百度智能门户AIPage

aipage.bce.baidu.com

Baidu Smart Cloud is officially launched. No coding is required to quickly build an eight-in-one site of "PC website, mobile website, Baidu Smart Mini Program, WeChat Mini Program, Alipay Mini Program, WeChat Official Account, Baijia Account, and Weibo Account". Officially launched by Baidu Smart Cloud, no code is required to quickly build an eight-in-one site of "PC website, mobile website, Baidu smart applet, WeChat applet, Alipay applet, WeChat official account, Baijia account, and Weibo account" .

Website: aipage.baidu.com

