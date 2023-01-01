如流
infoflow.baidu.com
Ruliu is a new generation intelligent work platform under Baidu. It takes knowledge management as the core and builds a work pipeline in the AI era to help enterprises achieve efficiency improvement and innovation, and empower enterprises to build core competitiveness in the era of intelligent economy. Ruliu, a new generation of intelligent work platform under Baidu, takes knowledge management as the core, builds a work pipeline in the AI era, helps enterprises achieve efficiency improvement and innovation, and empowers enterprises to build core competitiveness in the era of intelligent economy.
