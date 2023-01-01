WebCatalog
有谱么

有谱么

yoopu.me

Want to practice or learn the piano but can't find the music score? Can't find a companion? Want to see what's popular nowadays? Come and have a look. This is a music score book specially designed for mobile phones and tablets to meet the needs of different people at all stages, from beginners to simple music notation, to progressive learning and practice of chord playing and singing. The smartest and most comprehensive music tab library, currently supports guitar tabs and ukulele tabs. Millions of community connections, uploading and sharing of high-quality music scores, and finding music score packages.

Website: yoopu.me

