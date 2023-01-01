Want to practice or learn the piano but can't find the music score? Can't find a companion? Want to see what's popular nowadays? Come and have a look. This is a music score book specially designed for mobile phones and tablets to meet the needs of different people at all stages, from beginners to simple music notation, to progressive learning and practice of chord playing and singing. The smartest and most comprehensive music tab library, currently supports guitar tabs and ukulele tabs. Millions of community connections, uploading and sharing of high-quality music scores, and finding music score packages.

Website: yoopu.me

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 有谱么. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.