Top Pollfish Alternatives

Coda

Coda

coda.io

Coda is a cloud-based document editor that integrates documents, spreadsheets, and apps, enabling collaborative project management and real-time editing.

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Mailchimp is a marketing platform for small businesses, offering tools for email campaigns, CRM, analytics, and social media advertising to help manage and grow customer relationships.

JotForm

JotForm

jotform.com

JotForm is a no-code platform for creating forms and automating workflows, supporting integrations and customizable templates for various business needs.

Mentimeter

Mentimeter

mentimeter.com

Mentimeter is an audience engagement platform that enables interactive presentations through polls, quizzes, and real-time feedback, suitable for various settings.

Typeform

Typeform

typeform.com

Typeform is an interactive tool for creating forms, surveys, and quizzes that engage users and integrate data into workflows.

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

UserTesting helps businesses gather user feedback on digital products through real-time testing, ensuring designs meet user needs and improving overall experience.

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Hotjar is a behavior analytics tool that analyzes website use through heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys to improve user experience.

Visme

Visme

visme.co

Visme is a design platform that enables users to create presentations, documents, reports, infographics, and forms, focusing on visual content and collaboration.

Qualtrics

Qualtrics

qualtrics.com

Qualtrics CoreXM is a platform for experience management, enabling organizations to build, launch, and analyze surveys for customer, employee, product, and brand insights.

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

Constant Contact provides email, social media, and event marketing tools for small businesses to manage digital marketing and customer engagement effectively.

Zoho Survey

Zoho Survey

zoho.com

Zoho Survey allows users to create customizable online surveys for collecting data on customer feedback, research, and more, integrating with various platforms.

Tally

Tally

tally.so

Tally is a free form builder that lets users create unlimited forms with various features like payments and logic, without requiring sign-up.

Personio

Personio

personio.de

Personio is an HR software that helps manage employee lifecycle processes like recruitment, onboarding, payroll, and performance for small to medium-sized enterprises.

Doodle

Doodle

doodle.com

Doodle is an online scheduling app that helps users coordinate meetings and appointments efficiently, with features for booking, reminders, and external integrations.

Textline

Textline

textline.com

Textline is a secure business SMS platform that facilitates two-way communication, enabling better relationships and streamlined customer service for teams.

AhaSlides

AhaSlides

ahaslides.com

AhaSlides is an interactive presentation tool that enhances audience engagement with live polls, quizzes, and Q&A sessions for classrooms and events.

SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey

surveymonkey.com

SurveyMonkey is a survey platform that allows users to create, distribute, and analyze surveys for feedback collection across various channels.

TWIPLA

TWIPLA

twipla.com

TWIPLA is a website analytics platform that provides insights into visitor behavior, traffic statistics, and user experience through features like heatmaps and session recordings.

Spark Chart

Spark Chart

sparkchart.com

Spark Chart is a survey software that allows users to create, customize, and analyze surveys, with expert support available 24/7.

forms.app

forms.app

forms.app

Forms.app is an online tool for creating, managing, and sharing customizable forms and surveys with response collection and analytics.

ProQuo AI

ProQuo AI

proquoai.com

ProQuo AI is a platform for brand management that enables marketers to create strategies, test assets, and monitor performance using consumer insights and AI analytics.

Respondent Participant

Respondent Participant

respondent.io

A marketplace for sourcing and scheduling global research interviews to assist in conducting various forms of research.

QuestionPro

QuestionPro

questionpro.com

QuestionPro is an online survey software for creating, distributing, and analyzing surveys, polls, and quizzes, offering various templates and offline data collection.

Formaloo

Formaloo

formaloo.com

Formaloo is a no-code platform for creating surveys, forms, and web apps, allowing teams to manage data effectively and enhance engagement.

eMarketeer

eMarketeer

emarketeer.com

eMarketeer is a marketing automation platform offering tools for email marketing, event management, surveys, landing pages, and mobile marketing.

Formstack

Formstack

formstack.com

Formstack is a cloud-based app for creating digital forms, collecting data, and automating workflows, featuring integrations, analytics, and customizable templates.

Customerly

Customerly

customerly.io

Customerly is a customer service and marketing automation platform that integrates live chat, helpdesk, and CRM to streamline communication and enhance customer relationships.

ProProfs

ProProfs

proprofs.com

ProProfs offers SaaS tools for training, quizzes, surveys, CRM, and support to enhance employee learning and customer satisfaction.

Wufoo

Wufoo

wufoo.com

Wufoo is a web app for creating customizable online forms to collect data, payments, and files, integrating with various tools for streamlined workflows.

Experience.com

Experience.com

experience.com

Experience.com offers AI-powered tools for managing online reputation, reviews, and customer feedback, helping businesses enhance their online presence and engagement.

