Pepper Cloud
Website: peppercloud.com
Pepper Cloud is an easy-to-use, all-in-one sales CRM for small and medium enterprises. Pepper Cloud CRM helps SMEs by seamlessly managing leads, sales opportunities, customer interaction and revenue forecasting. Pepper Cloud is completely integrated with WhatsApp, Facebook, Zoom, Xero, G-suite, Office 365, Mailchimp and many other tools. With Pepper Cloud, you do not need to manage your sales data in multiple excel sheets, phone messages or emails. The CRM gives you a single platform from which you can manage your sales and customers.
