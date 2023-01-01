WebCatalog
Optimal Workshop

Optimal Workshop

optimalworkshop.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Optimal Workshop on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Build better digital experiences, backed by data. Quickly and easily test anything from website architecture to design prototypes with our suite of specialized user research tools.

Website: optimalworkshop.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Optimal Workshop. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Criteria

Criteria


Docollab

Docollab

docollab.com

BentoBox

BentoBox

getbento.com

Marvel

Marvel


Context.ai

Context.ai

with.context.ai

GenRocket

GenRocket

genrocket.com

TapClicks

TapClicks

tapclicks.com

UserReport

UserReport

userreport.com

Octopus.do

Octopus.do

octopus.do

Make

Make

make.com

Heap

Heap

heap.io

Avo

Avo

avo.app

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy