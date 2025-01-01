Top OpenResty Alternatives

Sentry

Sentry

sentry.io

Sentry monitors application errors and performance, helping developers track and manage issues in real-time to improve code reliability and efficiency.

Alibaba Cloud

Alibaba Cloud

alibabacloud.com

Alibaba Cloud provides scalable cloud computing and AI services for enterprises and developers, offering data storage, processing, and security solutions across various industries.

Datadog

Datadog

datadoghq.com

Datadog is a cloud-based monitoring platform that provides real-time observability of applications, infrastructure, and logs for improved performance and security.

Grafana

Grafana

grafana.com

Grafana is an open-source tool for visualizing and analyzing data from multiple sources, ideal for monitoring performance and creating dashboards.

Cisco

Cisco

cisco.com

Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that uses Cisco devices to turn buildings into smart spaces, enhancing safety, sustainability, and user experiences.

New Relic

New Relic

newrelic.com

New Relic is a cloud-based observability platform that monitors application performance and infrastructure for insights and issue resolution.

Red Hat

Red Hat

redhat.com

The Red Hat app provides access to open source solutions for managing IT environments, including Linux, cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies.

Site24x7

Site24x7

site24x7.com

Site24x7 provides website monitoring services, offering alerts via email or SMS for downtime and performance graphs of monitored websites.

Fly

Fly

fly.io

The Fly app enables users to deploy app servers in various cities, improving application speed by utilizing physical servers closer to the user base.

Elastic Cloud

Elastic Cloud

elastic.co

Elastic Cloud is a cloud-native platform for enterprise search, observability, and security, enabling efficient monitoring and integration with major cloud services.

Netdata

Netdata

netdata.cloud

Netdata is a real-time monitoring tool that tracks system health, application performance, and network activity with no configuration needed.

AppSignal

AppSignal

appsignal.com

AppSignal monitors application performance and errors, providing insights for optimization and issue resolution across various development frameworks.

Fastly

Fastly

fastly.com

Fastly is a cloud platform that enhances content delivery through caching, security services, and edge computing, providing tools for developers to optimize web applications.

Better Stack

Better Stack

betterstack.com

Better Stack is a monitoring and logging platform that helps users visualize, manage, and troubleshoot their technology stack efficiently.

Netumo

Netumo

netumo.com

Netumo is a website uptime monitor that tracks the status of multiple domains and websites from a single location, providing 24/7 monitoring.

LogRocket

LogRocket

logrocket.com

LogRocket is a tool for monitoring web and mobile apps, featuring session replay, error tracking, performance monitoring, and user behavior analysis to improve user experience.

Rollbar

Rollbar

rollbar.com

Rollbar is an error tracking tool that helps developers monitor, detect, and resolve errors in real-time across various applications and platforms.

Akamai

Akamai

akamai.com

Akamai is a content delivery network that enhances the speed, security, and reliability of web applications and APIs through global data distribution and security solutions.

CloudPages

CloudPages

cloudpages.cloud

CloudPages is a SaaS website management system for WordPress and PHP sites, enabling users to create, manage, and deploy web content efficiently across custom domains.

Broadcom

Broadcom

broadcom.com

The Broadcom app provides secure access to Broadcom's semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for managing networking and data center activities.

SolarWinds

SolarWinds

solarwinds.com

The SolarWinds Help Desk Essentials Pack integrates ticketing and remote support tools for IT management, enabling centralized incident handling and remote access.

Honeycomb

Honeycomb

honeycomb.io

Honeycomb is an observability platform that helps engineering teams monitor, debug, and analyze complex cloud applications in real-time.

Raygun

Raygun

raygun.com

Raygun monitors software performance and errors in real-time, providing insights to improve user experience and application reliability.

logit.io

logit.io

logit.io

Logit.io is a log management platform that helps organizations collect, analyze, and visualize log data for improved system performance and monitoring.

Validato

Validato

validato.io

Validato is a platform that tests security controls through safe simulations of cyber attack methods to validate configurations.

Witbe

Witbe

witbe.net

Witbe monitors and analyzes the quality of experience (QoE) for digital services using robots that simulate user interactions across various platforms and networks.

ServerAvatar

ServerAvatar

serveravatar.com

ServerAvatar simplifies cloud server management, allowing users to deploy and manage WordPress and other PHP applications without technical knowledge.

Splunk

Splunk

splunk.com

Splunk is a data platform for searching, monitoring, and analyzing machine-generated data to generate insights and improve operations across various sectors.

Altair One

Altair One

altairone.com

Altair One is a platform for data analytics and simulation, offering tools for data preparation, collaboration, and real-time processing to support decision-making.

cPanel

cPanel

cpanel.net

cPanel is a web hosting control panel that simplifies website management through a graphical interface, allowing users to handle domains, emails, files, and security configurations.

