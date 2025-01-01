Top OpenResty Alternatives

Sentry
sentry.io
Sentry monitors application errors and performance, helping developers track and manage issues in real-time to improve code reliability and efficiency.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud provides scalable cloud computing and AI services for enterprises and developers, offering data storage, processing, and security solutions across various industries.
Datadog
datadoghq.com
Datadog is a cloud-based monitoring platform that provides real-time observability of applications, infrastructure, and logs for improved performance and security.
Grafana
grafana.com
Grafana is an open-source tool for visualizing and analyzing data from multiple sources, ideal for monitoring performance and creating dashboards.
Cisco
cisco.com
Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that uses Cisco devices to turn buildings into smart spaces, enhancing safety, sustainability, and user experiences.
New Relic
newrelic.com
New Relic is a cloud-based observability platform that monitors application performance and infrastructure for insights and issue resolution.
Red Hat
redhat.com
The Red Hat app provides access to open source solutions for managing IT environments, including Linux, cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies.
Site24x7
site24x7.com
Site24x7 provides website monitoring services, offering alerts via email or SMS for downtime and performance graphs of monitored websites.
Fly
fly.io
The Fly app enables users to deploy app servers in various cities, improving application speed by utilizing physical servers closer to the user base.
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
Elastic Cloud is a cloud-native platform for enterprise search, observability, and security, enabling efficient monitoring and integration with major cloud services.
Netdata
netdata.cloud
Netdata is a real-time monitoring tool that tracks system health, application performance, and network activity with no configuration needed.
AppSignal
appsignal.com
AppSignal monitors application performance and errors, providing insights for optimization and issue resolution across various development frameworks.
Fastly
fastly.com
Fastly is a cloud platform that enhances content delivery through caching, security services, and edge computing, providing tools for developers to optimize web applications.
Better Stack
betterstack.com
Better Stack is a monitoring and logging platform that helps users visualize, manage, and troubleshoot their technology stack efficiently.
Netumo
netumo.com
Netumo is a website uptime monitor that tracks the status of multiple domains and websites from a single location, providing 24/7 monitoring.
LogRocket
logrocket.com
LogRocket is a tool for monitoring web and mobile apps, featuring session replay, error tracking, performance monitoring, and user behavior analysis to improve user experience.
Rollbar
rollbar.com
Rollbar is an error tracking tool that helps developers monitor, detect, and resolve errors in real-time across various applications and platforms.
Akamai
akamai.com
Akamai is a content delivery network that enhances the speed, security, and reliability of web applications and APIs through global data distribution and security solutions.
CloudPages
cloudpages.cloud
CloudPages is a SaaS website management system for WordPress and PHP sites, enabling users to create, manage, and deploy web content efficiently across custom domains.
Broadcom
broadcom.com
The Broadcom app provides secure access to Broadcom's semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for managing networking and data center activities.
SolarWinds
solarwinds.com
The SolarWinds Help Desk Essentials Pack integrates ticketing and remote support tools for IT management, enabling centralized incident handling and remote access.
Honeycomb
honeycomb.io
Honeycomb is an observability platform that helps engineering teams monitor, debug, and analyze complex cloud applications in real-time.
Raygun
raygun.com
Raygun monitors software performance and errors in real-time, providing insights to improve user experience and application reliability.
logit.io
logit.io
Logit.io is a log management platform that helps organizations collect, analyze, and visualize log data for improved system performance and monitoring.
Validato
validato.io
Validato is a platform that tests security controls through safe simulations of cyber attack methods to validate configurations.
Witbe
witbe.net
Witbe monitors and analyzes the quality of experience (QoE) for digital services using robots that simulate user interactions across various platforms and networks.
ServerAvatar
serveravatar.com
ServerAvatar simplifies cloud server management, allowing users to deploy and manage WordPress and other PHP applications without technical knowledge.
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk is a data platform for searching, monitoring, and analyzing machine-generated data to generate insights and improve operations across various sectors.
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One is a platform for data analytics and simulation, offering tools for data preparation, collaboration, and real-time processing to support decision-making.
cPanel
cpanel.net
cPanel is a web hosting control panel that simplifies website management through a graphical interface, allowing users to handle domains, emails, files, and security configurations.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.