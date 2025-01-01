Top Moka Alternatives

Zoho Recruit
zoho.com
Zoho Recruit is a cloud-based applicant tracking system that streamlines hiring processes for staffing agencies and HR departments.
Personio
personio.de
Personio is an HR software that helps manage employee lifecycle processes like recruitment, onboarding, payroll, and performance for small to medium-sized enterprises.
Manatal
manatal.com
Manatal is a recruitment software that streamlines hiring by managing job openings, candidates, and workflows in one centralized platform.
Breezy HR
breezy.hr
Breezy HR is a cloud-based recruitment tool that streamlines hiring by automating tasks like resume screening, candidate tracking, and interview scheduling.
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor is a human resource management app that centralizes HR functions like payroll, recruitment, and benefits administration for small to medium-sized businesses.
Bayt
bayt.com
Bayt is a job platform in the MENA region that connects employers with candidates, offering CV search, hiring management, and recruitment analytics.
CareerBuilder
careerbuilder.com
CareerBuilder is a job search app that connects seekers with employers, offering job listings, resume tools, and career resources, plus an intuitive dashboard for managing applications.
Teamtailor
teamtailor.com
Teamtailor is a cloud-based recruitment software that streamlines hiring processes, offering tools for candidate management, career site creation, and DEI practices.
Bullhorn
bullhorn.com
Bullhorn is a cloud-based recruitment platform that integrates ATS and CRM functionalities to streamline hiring for staffing agencies.
Rytfit.ai
rytfit.ai
Rytfit.ai is an AI-driven workforce management platform that streamlines HR processes, enhances recruiting, and improves employee engagement and retention.
JobDiva
jobdiva.com
JobDiva is a recruitment management platform that streamlines applicant tracking, onboarding, and candidate information management for organizations.
Freshteam
freshworks.com
Freshteam is an HR software for managing hiring, onboarding, employee information, and time off, streamlining HR processes for growing businesses.
Ashby
ashbyhq.com
Ashby is an intuitive ATS that streamlines recruitment with analytics, customizable workflows, and mobile access for efficient hiring processes.
Recruit CRM
recruitcrm.io
Recruit CRM is a cloud-based applicant tracking system for recruitment agencies, offering tools for managing candidates, clients, and job postings efficiently.
Recruitee
recruitee.com
Recruitee is an applicant tracking system (ATS) that streamlines hiring by automating job postings, managing applications, and facilitating team collaboration.
ClearCompany
clearcompany.com
ClearCompany is a talent management platform that helps organizations recruit, onboard, manage performance, and engage employees throughout their lifecycle.
Loxo
loxo.co
Loxo is a Talent Intelligence Platform that integrates recruitment tools for managing the hiring process efficiently in one system.
Workable
workable.com
Workable is an applicant tracking system that streamlines recruitment, enhances candidate sourcing, and facilitates team collaboration for businesses.
Greenhouse
greenhouse.com
Greenhouse is a recruiting software that streamlines the hiring process, offering tools for job posting, candidate sourcing, and onboarding for businesses of all sizes.
hireEZ
hireez.com
hireEZ is an AI-driven recruitment platform that helps hiring teams source, manage, and engage candidates from various online profiles and integrate with ATS.
JazzHR
jazzhr.com
JazzHR is a recruitment software that streamlines hiring processes through candidate tracking, collaboration tools, and customizable job listings for businesses.
Snaphunt
snaphunt.com
Snaphunt is a global hiring platform that automates candidate matching and recruitment processes for companies, enhancing efficiency in sourcing and managing talent.
Vincere
vincere.io
Vincere is a recruitment operating system that streamlines and integrates recruitment processes for staffing agencies and firms globally.
Crelate
crelate.com
Crelate is an applicant tracking and CRM solution for recruiters that streamlines hiring processes and enhances candidate and client management.
Cutshort
cutshort.io
Cutshort is a platform connecting professionals and recruiters to facilitate hiring, job opportunities, and knowledge sharing.
ApplicantPro
applicantpro.com
ApplicantPro is a cloud-based applicant tracking system that streamlines recruitment with tools for managing job postings, applications, and hiring workflows.
Hireology
hireology.com
Hireology is a hiring platform that streamlines recruitment, automates tasks, and facilitates onboarding for businesses to attract and manage candidates efficiently.
Candydate
candydate.app
Candydate is a video recruitment platform that uses AI to streamline the hiring process for small businesses.
Trakstar Hire
hire.trakstar.com
Trakstar Hire is an online applicant tracking system that simplifies hiring by automating job postings, resume management, and team collaboration.
Comeet
comeet.co
Comeet is a cloud-based applicant tracking system for small and medium businesses, facilitating hiring processes through collaboration, scheduling, and reporting tools.
