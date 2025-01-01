Top Moka Alternatives

Zoho Recruit

Zoho Recruit

zoho.com

Zoho Recruit is a cloud-based applicant tracking system that streamlines hiring processes for staffing agencies and HR departments.

Personio

Personio

personio.de

Personio is an HR software that helps manage employee lifecycle processes like recruitment, onboarding, payroll, and performance for small to medium-sized enterprises.

Manatal

Manatal

manatal.com

Manatal is a recruitment software that streamlines hiring by managing job openings, candidates, and workflows in one centralized platform.

Breezy HR

Breezy HR

breezy.hr

Breezy HR is a cloud-based recruitment tool that streamlines hiring by automating tasks like resume screening, candidate tracking, and interview scheduling.

Paycor

Paycor

paycor.com

Paycor is a human resource management app that centralizes HR functions like payroll, recruitment, and benefits administration for small to medium-sized businesses.

Bayt

Bayt

bayt.com

Bayt is a job platform in the MENA region that connects employers with candidates, offering CV search, hiring management, and recruitment analytics.

CareerBuilder

CareerBuilder

careerbuilder.com

CareerBuilder is a job search app that connects seekers with employers, offering job listings, resume tools, and career resources, plus an intuitive dashboard for managing applications.

Teamtailor

Teamtailor

teamtailor.com

Teamtailor is a cloud-based recruitment software that streamlines hiring processes, offering tools for candidate management, career site creation, and DEI practices.

Bullhorn

Bullhorn

bullhorn.com

Bullhorn is a cloud-based recruitment platform that integrates ATS and CRM functionalities to streamline hiring for staffing agencies.

Rytfit.ai

Rytfit.ai

rytfit.ai

Rytfit.ai is an AI-driven workforce management platform that streamlines HR processes, enhances recruiting, and improves employee engagement and retention.

JobDiva

JobDiva

jobdiva.com

JobDiva is a recruitment management platform that streamlines applicant tracking, onboarding, and candidate information management for organizations.

Freshteam

Freshteam

freshworks.com

Freshteam is an HR software for managing hiring, onboarding, employee information, and time off, streamlining HR processes for growing businesses.

Ashby

Ashby

ashbyhq.com

Ashby is an intuitive ATS that streamlines recruitment with analytics, customizable workflows, and mobile access for efficient hiring processes.

Recruit CRM

Recruit CRM

recruitcrm.io

Recruit CRM is a cloud-based applicant tracking system for recruitment agencies, offering tools for managing candidates, clients, and job postings efficiently.

Recruitee

Recruitee

recruitee.com

Recruitee is an applicant tracking system (ATS) that streamlines hiring by automating job postings, managing applications, and facilitating team collaboration.

ClearCompany

ClearCompany

clearcompany.com

ClearCompany is a talent management platform that helps organizations recruit, onboard, manage performance, and engage employees throughout their lifecycle.

Loxo

Loxo

loxo.co

Loxo is a Talent Intelligence Platform that integrates recruitment tools for managing the hiring process efficiently in one system.

Workable

Workable

workable.com

Workable is an applicant tracking system that streamlines recruitment, enhances candidate sourcing, and facilitates team collaboration for businesses.

Greenhouse

Greenhouse

greenhouse.com

Greenhouse is a recruiting software that streamlines the hiring process, offering tools for job posting, candidate sourcing, and onboarding for businesses of all sizes.

hireEZ

hireEZ

hireez.com

hireEZ is an AI-driven recruitment platform that helps hiring teams source, manage, and engage candidates from various online profiles and integrate with ATS.

JazzHR

JazzHR

jazzhr.com

JazzHR is a recruitment software that streamlines hiring processes through candidate tracking, collaboration tools, and customizable job listings for businesses.

Snaphunt

Snaphunt

snaphunt.com

Snaphunt is a global hiring platform that automates candidate matching and recruitment processes for companies, enhancing efficiency in sourcing and managing talent.

Vincere

Vincere

vincere.io

Vincere is a recruitment operating system that streamlines and integrates recruitment processes for staffing agencies and firms globally.

Crelate

Crelate

crelate.com

Crelate is an applicant tracking and CRM solution for recruiters that streamlines hiring processes and enhances candidate and client management.

Cutshort

Cutshort

cutshort.io

Cutshort is a platform connecting professionals and recruiters to facilitate hiring, job opportunities, and knowledge sharing.

ApplicantPro

ApplicantPro

applicantpro.com

ApplicantPro is a cloud-based applicant tracking system that streamlines recruitment with tools for managing job postings, applications, and hiring workflows.

Hireology

Hireology

hireology.com

Hireology is a hiring platform that streamlines recruitment, automates tasks, and facilitates onboarding for businesses to attract and manage candidates efficiently.

Candydate

Candydate

candydate.app

Candydate is a video recruitment platform that uses AI to streamline the hiring process for small businesses.

Trakstar Hire

Trakstar Hire

hire.trakstar.com

Trakstar Hire is an online applicant tracking system that simplifies hiring by automating job postings, resume management, and team collaboration.

Comeet

Comeet

comeet.co

Comeet is a cloud-based applicant tracking system for small and medium businesses, facilitating hiring processes through collaboration, scheduling, and reporting tools.

