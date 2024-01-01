Locaboo
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: locaboo.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Locaboo on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
We are unifying the entire workflow of managing and booking space for modern organizations and teams, so everyone gets the easiest possible access to space, sport and events in no time, anytime and with no effort. Locaboo is the leading venue management platform for space, sport and events in Europe. Our platform is ready to use for Workspaces, Meeting rooms, Coworking, Sport facilities and educational institutions as well as culture and event rooms, fleet and much much more...
Categories:
Website: locaboo.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Locaboo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.