myOnvent is a comprehensive and innovative online event and community platform with extensive experience hosting a wide variety of events online or as a hybrid component to in-person events (academic conferences, expos and fairs, virtual conferences, and more). myOnvent's platform can be used as a one-off event, as a virtual meeting-place for users to refer back to 24/7/365 to review all archived event media, or fully integrated into your company’s day-to-day communications as an internal workplace. Our clients come from various backgrounds, ranging from large-scale international corporations (Equinor, Visma), to local businesses and regional town halls, to UN Agencies (ITU), and much more.

