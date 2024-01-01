WebCatalog

SerVme is a complete guest experience platform that combines reservations, table management, powerful marketing CRM, re-engagement and guest surveys, with robust analytics. A purpose-built hospitality platform, serVme streamlines operations from the front of the house to the back of the house with the help of powerful integrations with your existing hospitality stack such as Telephones, POS, PMS, payments and CRM. Our mission is to make it incredibly easy for restaurant operators to streamline their operations and make better-informed decisions to boost revenue (acquisition) and foster lasting connections with your customers (engagement and retention). SerVme powers restaurants, hotels that operate restaurants, enterprise F&B groups, and nightlife. You can access SerVme on multiple devices: Web app, Tablet, and a native application on iOS and Android. To learn more visit www.servmeco.com

Categories:

Business
Venue Management Software

