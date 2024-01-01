Enhance your experience with the desktop app for QReserve on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

A flexible & user-friendly scheduling platform to easily manage equipment, labs, meeting rooms, amenities, people & more while providing a wide range of reporting & financial capabilities. With QReserve: -Set detailed resource access rules -Collect booking forms -Manage projects -Check-in/out of bookings & auto-cancel late or no-show bookings -Integrate with existing Outlook & Google calendars -Allow on-kiosk booking from live maps/floorplans -Book from defined time slots -Invite guests to bookings & request RSVP's -Invoice & process payments -Check-in/out equipment with integrated barcode reader support -Access activity, actual usage, capacity & utilization data -& so much more!

Website: get.qreserve.com

