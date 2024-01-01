Enhance your experience with the desktop app for CalendarWiz on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Shared calendars for teams and communities. Collaborate with your team, share events and activities, or manage private schedules. Calendars, event boards, and other plugins are quickly embedded in any website. Send invites and reminders, and prevent double bookings.

Website: calendarwiz.com

