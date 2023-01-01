bantu Workspace
workspace.bantu.life
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for bantu Workspace on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: workspace.bantu.life
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to bantu Workspace. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Manage It
app.manageitapp.com
Bitdefender Central
central.bitdefender.com
Team Engine
employer.teamengine.io
7shifts
app.7shifts.com
Instabot
app.instabot.io
HR Cloud
corehr.hrcloud.com
TicketSource
ticketsource.co.uk
Bloomin
admin.bloomin.digital
Ledgy
app.ledgy.com
Tilvin
tilvin.com
HeySpace
app.hey.space
QJumpers
employer.qjumpers.com