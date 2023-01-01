WebCatalog

Feathr

Feathr

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: feathr.co

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Feathr on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Feathr is the Nonprofit Marketing Platform, purpose-built to help organizations unlock more impact and more revenue. With easy-to-use advertising, email, social media, and digital engagement tools, Feathr helps you increase awareness, boost online donations, promote events, recruit volunteers, and ultimately do more good. Flexible features and integrations let you manage campaigns across multiple channels and bring all of your data into one place.

Categories:

Entertainment
Other Event Management Software

Website: feathr.co

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Feathr. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Paperless Post

Paperless Post

paperlesspost.com

Guestboard

Guestboard

guestboard.co

EventSpace

EventSpace

eventspace.com

SponsorPitch

SponsorPitch

sponsorpitch.com

Cvent

Cvent

cvent.com

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.