Magnetiq
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Website: magnetiq.io
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Magnetiq on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Magnetiq - the world's best launch management software. Manage contacts, events, fashion shows, email campaigns, digital showrooms, online newsrooms.
Website: magnetiq.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Magnetiq. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.