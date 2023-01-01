WebCatalog

Nielsen

Nielsen

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Use Web App

Website: nielsen.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Nielsen on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

The Nielsen Corporation, self-referentially known as The Nielsen Company, and formerly known as ACNielsen or AC Nielsen, is a global marketing research firm, with worldwide headquarters in New York City, United States. Regional headquarters for North America are located in Chicago.

Website: nielsen.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Nielsen. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan

cosmopolitan.com

Levi's

Levi's

levi.com

Walgreens

Walgreens

walgreens.com

Acura

Acura

acura.com

Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia Airlines

malaysiaairlines.com

National General

National General

natgenagency.com

JetBlue

JetBlue

jetblue.com

BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon

bnymellon.com

Cyfe

Cyfe

cyfe.com

Fastmail

Fastmail

fastmail.com

Zapier

Zapier

zapier.com

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren

ralphlauren.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar
    Monobox
    Monobox
    Translatium
    Translatium

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy