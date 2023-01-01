zkipster
zkipster is the event management platform for the world’s best events. We provide powerful event tools and unique insights to build, nurture and master relationships with guests. We’re trusted by global brands and world-renowned organizations for custom email, SMS and WhatsApp communications, guest management, online and offline event check-in, real-time session and capacity management, dynamic seating charts, QR codes and more.
