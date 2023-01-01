WebCatalog

Website: autonix.io

QR Codes are everywhere and with Autonix they are extremely valuable. Targeting agencies, marketplaces, retail, healthcare, govt and more, Autonix is a robust QR Code tracking solution that caters to organizations big and small.

