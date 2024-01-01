Top Autonix Alternatives
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly is a URL shortening service and a link management platform. The company Bitly, Inc., was established in 2008. It is privately held and based in New York City. Bitly is a leading global SaaS company offering a comprehensive platform designed to enable every piece of information shared online ...
QR Code Scanner
qrcodescan.in
QR Code Scanner is the fastest and most user-friendly web application.
QR.io
qr.io
QR.io lets you generate fully customized QR Codes, with color & shape, logo and keep track of how many people scan your QR Codes, from where and on what date. Also, QR.io offers Dynamic Qr Codes that let you create a customized landing page for your QR Code that can be changed and updated whenever y...
BL.INK
bl.ink
BL.INK powers shortened URLs and QR codes with unlimited data and flexibility. With BL.INK, you’ll create thousands of custom links that capture unlimited data points so you can measure every user touchpoint and perfect every interaction. Everyone on your team can create perfect data to accurately m...
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Unlock the power of direct connections. Flowcode is the #1 trusted QR provider for instant conversions and real-time data. We offer offline to online tools such as first-party data collection, next generation geo-reporting data, mobile-first landing pages and API integrations.
QR Code AI
qrcode-ai.com
QRCode AI is an online qr code generator application to generate customizable QR code with your own logo and colors. Generate Dynamic QR Codes to track scans and link analytics.
Linkfire
linkfire.com
Linkfire was founded in 2014 by two Danish marketers. It was their response to the increasingly complex nature of digital music marketing. Listeners the world over are streaming through different services—so how do you connect to all of them at once, simply and smartly? Our technology links fans dir...
ME-QR
me-qr.com
ME-QR is a free QR code generator that allows you to create and customize QR codes for various purposes. Here's what makes us stand out: • Free & Customizable: Generate QR codes for websites, text, vCards, emails, and more. Personalize them with a wide selection of free frames to match your brand or...
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io is the all-in-one solution for seamless, effective, and collaborative UTM tracking. Replace that old messy spreadsheet with a streamline solution. Our app simplifies the process of creating and managing UTM links, ensuring consistency and accuracy across all your campaigns. With advanced feat...
ToneDen
toneden.io
ToneDen is a friendly social marketing platform that gives you the power to reach and sell to the people who matter.
QR TIGER
qrcode-tiger.com
QR TIGER is the world's most advanced online QR code generator, awarded the most innovative product on ProductHunt. It's trusted by more than 850,000 brands in 147 countries. Among them: Lululemon, Uber, Disney, Sodexo, Pepsico, L'occitane, Samsung, TikTok, Universal Studios, Hilton Hotels, and more...
QRfy
qrfy.com
QRFY is a versatile SaaS QR Code Generator platform designed for SMBs and large corporate sectors, facilitating their digital transformation via QR codes. This user-friendly tool enables businesses to shift from offline to online seamlessly, enhancing customer interaction. Key Features: - Customizat...
Barcode.so
barcode.so
Regular QRCodes are boring. Beautiful AI Generated QRCodes that make your audience eager to scan them. 25+ Styles to choose from or just use your own style
Hovercode
hovercode.com
Generate dynamic QR codes for free that don't expire - tracking and editing included
Bitelink
bitelink.co
Welcome to Bitelink – where innovation meets convenience in the world of link management. Say goodbye to cumbersome URLs and hello to sleek, shareable assets that pack a punch! Why Bitelink? * Transform long, complex URLs into concise, powerful links effortlessly. * Create customizable QR codes tha...
Limey
limey.io
Create beautiful one-page websites in minutes. Connect with your audience, capture leads, and export them.
y.gy
app.y.gy
Create short and unforgettable links that increase conversions Turn long and complicated links into short and memorable links that you can use in emails, social media, and more. * Use y.gy or your own custom domain. We offer the option to use your own custom short link or y.gy short-link. * Custom...
QR Code Dynamic
qrcodedynamic.com
QR Code Dynamic is an easy-to-use and trackable QR code generator that provides advanced customization features. With this tool, creating a fully personalized QR code is as simple as scanning the code. QR Code Dynamic offers the chance to exchange information solely through scanning thanks to its 13...
QRStuff
qrstuff.com
Free QR Code Generator and online QR code creator. No sign-up required. Create unlimited non-expiring free QR codes for a website URL PDF, Image, Attendance Tracking, YouTube video, Google Maps location, facebook, contact details or any one of 27 QR code types.
GoCodes
gocodes.com
No more missing tools! Track your equipment with our easy-to-use solution that includes rugged labels, cloud software, scanner apps and GPS tracking. Designed specifically for industry customers, our total solution means you can manage chain-of-custody using your smartphone while on-the-go. Also, tr...
TLinky
tlinky.com
Welcome to TLinky - The Ultimate Link Management Solution! At TLinky, they empower individuals, marketers, and businesses to optimize their online presence and simplify their marketing campaigns. With them all-in-one platform, you can manage, track, and share your links seamlessly, ensuring your au...
ElkQR
elkqr.com
ElkQR is a dynamic QR code solution headquartered in Karnataka, India. With a rich history in the digital marketing industry, our team has leveraged its expertise to create a cutting-edge platform that simplifies QR code generation and empowers businesses worldwide. We're a passionate group of profe...
Linkr
linkr.com
The All-in-One Monetization Platform for Creators and Brands! You can create your link-in-bio, grow your following, monetize creativity, and prosper with Linkr.com.
Leaf.page
leaf.page
One page for your Professional Life
YAPA.page
yapa.page
YAPA.page is an easy-to-use tool to crease awesome page for all social networks and messengers. Large set of templates and customization feature help to create incredible pages for your business. Features: - Create multipe pages in one project - Support of Google Analytics, Facebook Pixel, TikTok Pi...
Social Unicorn
social-unicorn.com
To grow, your brand needs visibility. While Social Channels are wonderful to spread the word, maintaining LinkedIn and Twitter is time consuming and requires constant inspiration. With Social Unicorn everything is automatic! You feed the machine with everything you have to say (lists of blog posts,...
Smartlinks.ai
smartlinks.ai
Smartlinks is a SEO software that helps with off-page SEO. We help simplify link building and save time for link builders. We do this by: 1. Creating a community of verified SaaS Marketers interested in content collaborations 2. Once you enter your priority keywords we search it in all member websit...
geno.link
geno.link
Geno.link is a software for all digital creators, coaches, marketers, entrepreneurs and anyone who wants to share, sell and show more online, even WITHOUT an expensive and complex website.
Amplify
amplify.link
Amplify.link provides the tools and knowledge to help artists and creators market themselves more effectively, reach more fans, and monetize their audiences. Offering highly customizable smart link pages for music marketing, powerful analytics and insights, and forward thinking features to help user...
1LINK.IO
1link.io
Improve the user experience and automatically optimize your app presence on the web. Device detection, landing page and analytics included.