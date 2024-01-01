Foxly a link shortener, includes numerous features that let you customize your shortened link and create the perfect call-to-action, as well as the ability to track and engage with your followers whenever you share your content with it. It starts with a click. You don’t need to involve your tech team, Foxly will take care of all of the technical setups for you. Choose a domain that best suits you, and in just a few clicks, we’ll have you up and running with branded links. A shortened URL that includes your brand name offers strong brand recognition and is easily remembered, for optimum brand growth. Advantages of URL Shortener Easy and Quick URL shortening Create your own custom URLs Create a bio link to connect all social media users View complete analytics of all created links QR code generator for each short link URL Shortener, Link Management, Link Analytics, QR Codes Generator, and Link-in-Bio Platform. Shorten, brand, manage, track and share your links the easy way. Shorten and replace long URLs with a short link Our main goal is to change how the internet interacts with website links by providing secure and customizable short links that can be shared easily and monitored through special analytics algorithms. All these services and more are available for free. Users can also create accounts to monitor their customized links and gain access to other powerful tools from our user-friendly website. Service Foxly Offers: Shorten URL Spaces Custom Domains Additional Domains Advanced Statistics Bulk URL Generator Link Expiration Link Password Link Deactivation Data Export CSV UTM Builder Domain Migration Auto Delete URL Reseller Coupons Auto-Generated QR Code Foxly makes link management easier than ever, and advanced analytics allow you to understand what is happening with your links - so you know what you can improve and get the highest click-through rate. Check it out!

Categories :

Website: foxlyme.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Foxly. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.