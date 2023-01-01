Yahoo Native
gemini.yahoo.com
Drive traffic to your website, raise brand awareness, promote your app, and increase your online sales Yahoo! Native (formerly known as Yahoo! Advertising, Yahoo! Search Marketing and Yahoo! Gemini) is a native "Pay per click" Internet advertising service provided by Yahoo. Yahoo began offering this service after acquiring 'Overture Services, Inc. The current offering of Yahoo Native launched in 2014 as Yahoo! Gemini. It handles advertising for both Yahoo and AOL properties, as well as other media outlets.
