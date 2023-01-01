WebCatalog
Stayflexi

Stayflexi

stayflexi.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Stayflexi on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

All-in-one property management and automation platform. Stayflexi automates every aspect of your hotel or vacation rental management and upsells unsold rooms and amenities.

Website: stayflexi.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Stayflexi. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Hostaway

Hostaway

dashboard.hostaway.com

Avantio

Avantio

app.avantio.com

Jurny

Jurny

mos.jurny.com

Guesty

Guesty

app.guesty.com

Cozycozy

Cozycozy

cozycozy.com

Lodgify

Lodgify

app.lodgify.com

Turno

Turno

app.turnoverbnb.com

Escapia

Escapia

app.escapia.com

ThrivSports

ThrivSports

thrivsports.com

AIPEX

AIPEX

portal.vcs.aipextech.com

Myaccountant

Myaccountant

myaccountant.co

Property Meld

Property Meld

app.propertymeld.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy