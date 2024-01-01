Top Locaboo Alternatives
Skedda
skedda.com
Skedda is a leading global desk management and hybrid work platform, serving over 12,000 customers and nearly two million users, including IBM, Siemens, Mercedes-Benz, and Harvard University. We are defining the future of the workplace experience, helping businesses to design meaningful, seamless, f...
Aisle Planner
aisleplanner.com
The simple, powerful, and complete software solution for the modern event professional.
Tripleseat
tripleseat.com
Everything you need for private events at your restaurant, hotel or unique venue in a single sales and event platform. Because no two events are the same, you need an event management platform that can work at the fast pace that you do. Tripleseat makes booking and planning any size event easy: -Com...
Event Temple
eventtemple.com
Award Winning Hotel & Venue Management Software Save time and increase revenue with our easy-to-use solution for hotels and venues.
Propared
propared.com
Propared – Production Planning Software of Arts and Events Organizations
EventsX
eventsx.com
EventsX’s signature virtual event platform makes preparing successful events a breeze. Leave all the heavy lifting to us. From initial prep to marketing to hosting, our virtual event platform takes care of it all. And our white-glove service and dedicated success managers will be available to help y...
VenueArc
venuearc.com
VenueArc is the next-gen automated cloud-based Venue booking and Event management software to book and manage your theatres and performing arts centers.
serVme
servmeco.com
SerVme is a complete guest experience platform that combines reservations, table management, powerful marketing CRM, re-engagement and guest surveys, with robust analytics. A purpose-built hospitality platform, serVme streamlines operations from the front of the house to the back of the house with t...
QReserve
get.qreserve.com
A flexible & user-friendly scheduling platform to easily manage equipment, labs, meeting rooms, amenities, people & more while providing a wide range of reporting & financial capabilities. With QReserve: -Set detailed resource access rules -Collect booking forms -Manage projects -Check-in/out of boo...
MeetingPackage
meetingpackage.com
Sell your meeting rooms & services online with real-time availability and dynamic pricing. Receive instant bookings or RFPs directly through your own website with our Booking Engine.
Harpsen
harpsen.com
Harpsen is an all-in-one event management software created for the wedding and event industry.
Releventful
app.releventful.com
Releventful provides event industry business owners an all-in-one tool kit designed to keep them organized and connected, while saving time and money,
Mazévo
gomazevo.com
Mazévo is based near Denver, Colorado, and was started in 2019 by Dean Evans, the founder of Dean Evans and Associates and creator of the EMS Scheduling Software system. Mazévo is a small and active team dedicated to providing the best software for scheduling rooms and events and the best customer s...
Venuerific
venuerific.com
Venuerific is a one-stop venue management software for event venues based out of Southeast Asia. Hundreds of businesses have benefited from the advanced venue management software features such as CRM, Reporting & Statistics, Smart Schedulling, Venue Management, Email Marketing, Payment, and many mor...
Venjue
venjue.com
Venjue is an all-in-one venue management tool, designed to assist event businesses turn more requests into guests. From the first inquiry to the last guest, Venjue helps you streamline every aspect of your events, enabling you to handle a larger volume of business. Key Features: - Scheduling: Track ...
MICE Operations
miceoperations.com
MICE Operations offers powerful online event planning and management software for event venues, catering companies, and event professionals. Event planning – Don't worry about Word documents, emails and finding information in different places. MICE offers confidence with one perfect overview of all ...
Perfect Venue
perfectvenue.com
Start your FREE TRIAL today at PerfectVenue.com! No credit card required. Perfect Venue helps independent restaurants, hospitality groups, and all types of venues by providing an easy-to-use and affordable system that streamlines the event sales process. Perfect Venue allows our customers to seamles...
Brightly
brightlysoftware.com
Event Manager™ by Brightly is an all-in-one, cloud-based facility scheduling platform that helps teams schedule, organize, and promote organization's events, ensuring teams have the right tools in place to centralize and automate the process from start-to-finish. In a world where budget dollars are ...
Planning Pod
planningpod.com
The #1 all-in-one event management software for event planners and venues. See how +20K professionals save 62+ hours/month and streamline processes and communications with our complete online event management software
Weven
weven.co
Weven is the first-ever two-sided venue management system that saves venues time, increases profits, and creates happier customers. All in one place. Weven generates personalized planning accounts for each event client based on the venue’s specific preferences and requirements - bringing messaging, ...