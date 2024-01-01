Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Lightdash on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Lightdash is the fastest way for data teams to deliver insights and enable true self-serve data access to the rest of their company. Analysts create metrics and make them available to end-users to query, no SQL needed. Lightdash is used and trusted by companies of all sizes, from start ups to international publicly listed organisations.

Website: lightdash.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Lightdash. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.