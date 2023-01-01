Back4App
back4app.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Back4App app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Store and query relational data on the cloud. Make it accessible over GraphQL and REST with a scalable, open-source backend.
Website: back4app.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Back4App. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.