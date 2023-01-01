Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Thin Backend on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Instant API for your Postgres DB Instead of manually writing REST API endpoints or GraphQL resolvers, use a Thin Backend server to automatically get a fully featured API backend on top of your Postgres DB.

Website: thin.dev

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Thin Backend. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.