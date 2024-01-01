ClicData is a leading end-to-end data analytics platform designed to empower decision-makers and analysts to achieve true performance and reveal insights based on reliable, up-to-date, and unified data. Get value from ClicData in days with our easy-to-use yet very powerful cloud-based platform that streamlines data connection, data management, data visualization, and sharing with your teams or clients. From Data Integration and Management to Data Analytics, Visualisation, and Sharing, we provide you with everything you need to easily make sense of your data, monitor your performance and keep an eye on key metrics in custom, fully interactive dashboards. In a world where data-driven decisions are key to success, our mission is to support organizations across all industries to gain visibility into their performance with automated data analysis and reporting by making the complicated simple. ClicData is trusted and used by 1,000+ leading organizations across multiple industries (Retail and eCommerce, Healthcare, Media and Advertising, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Public Sector, and more) in 25+ countries.

Website: clicdata.com

