WebCatalogWebCatalog
7Geese

7Geese

app.7geese.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the 7Geese app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Elevate performance across your organization with data-rich performance conversations. 7Geese is a simple and effective performance management platform which is trusted by 300+ organizations worldwide. The 7Geese platform includes OKRs, goal setting, 360 feedback, employee engagement surveys, employee-driven feedback, 1-on-1s and core values based recognition.

Website: 7geese.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 7Geese. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Trakstar

Trakstar

app.trakstar.com

Leapsome

Leapsome

leapsome.com

Inspire Software

Inspire Software

app.inspiresoftware.com

Weekdone

Weekdone

weekdone.com

20/20 Insights

20/20 Insights

account.insightsapp.net

PatPat360

PatPat360

app.patpat360.com

CustomInsight

CustomInsight

custominsight.com

Primalogik

Primalogik

app.primalogik.com

Plai

Plai

app.plai.team

Kazoo

Kazoo

kazoohr.com

Tap My Back

Tap My Back

app.tapmyback.com

Macorva

Macorva

app.macorva.com