Kenect
app.kenect.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Kenect app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Engage with your customers where they are - texting on their phone. Double your leads, generate online reviews, capture payments and start video chat conversations all via text message.
Website: kenect.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kenect. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
VideoAsk
app.videoask.com
Textline
application.textline.com
Toky
app.toky.co
lemlist
app.lemlist.com
Alive5
app.alive5.com
Falkon SMS
app.falkonsms.com
Fouita
fouita.com
SimpleTexting
app2.simpletexting.com
TECOBI
app.tecobi.com
Zoho SalesIQ
accounts.zoho.com
ClickFunnels
app.clickfunnels.com
SpiritMe
studio.spiritme.tech