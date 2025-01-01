Top iMocha Alternatives

Indeed
indeed.com
Indeed is a job search app that aggregates listings from various sources, allowing users to search, apply for jobs, and manage their applications.
HackerRank
hackerrank.com
HackerRank is a platform for evaluating and hiring software developers through coding assessments and skill tests in various programming languages.
Moodle
moodle.org
Moodle is an open-source learning management system for online education, offering customizable course management and user roles for diverse educational environments.
Dayforce
dayforce.com
Dayforce is a cloud-based HCM platform for managing HR, payroll, benefits, and workforce tasks, enabling employees and managers to handle HR processes efficiently.
Pluralsight
pluralsight.com
Pluralsight is a learning platform offering courses and assessments to develop technology skills in areas like AI, cloud, and data for professionals and organizations.
HireVue
hirevue.com
HireVue is a hiring platform offering video interviews, assessments, and AI tools to streamline the recruitment process for enterprises.
Skillsoft
skillsoft.com
Skillsoft is an enterprise learning platform that provides tools and resources for skill development, training, and employee engagement in organizations.
CodeSignal
codesignal.com
CodeSignal is a platform for assessing developers' coding skills through online challenges and tests, supporting over 70 programming languages.
Wellfound
wellfound.com
Wellfound is a platform connecting startups with job-seekers and angel investors, facilitating hiring and fundraising for emerging companies.
Metaview
metaview.ai
Metaview provides data and analytics to improve interview consistency and quality, helping interviewers deliver better candidate experiences and streamline hiring.
HackerEarth
hackerearth.com
HackerEarth is a coding assessment platform that enables tech recruiters to evaluate candidates through coding tests and practical challenges across multiple languages and skills.
Bob HR
hibob.com
Bob is an HR platform that simplifies people management, streamlines HR processes, and enhances employee engagement for onsite, remote, or hybrid teams.
Braintrust
usebraintrust.com
Braintrust is an AI recruiting platform that streamlines hiring by matching companies with pre-vetted candidates and conducting initial phone screenings.
CoderPad
coderpad.io
CoderPad is a platform for conducting live coding interviews and assessments, allowing candidates to write and run code in real-time across multiple programming languages.
Breezy HR
breezy.hr
Breezy HR is a cloud-based recruitment tool that streamlines hiring by automating tasks like resume screening, candidate tracking, and interview scheduling.
Codility
codility.com
Codility is an online platform for evaluating programming skills through coding tests, live interviews, and tools to reduce bias in hiring.
TestGorilla
testgorilla.com
TestGorilla is a platform for conducting skill assessments to evaluate job candidates' abilities in various areas using a wide range of tests.
Karat
karat.com
Karat is an app that enhances technical hiring processes through quality interviews, candidate features, and data-driven insights.
Glider AI
glider.ai
Glider AI is a skill intelligence platform that provides tools for virtual assessments and candidate evaluations to improve hiring processes across various industries.
Searchie
searchie.io
Searchie helps users create, organize, and share various types of content, including digital courses and membership sites.
Careerflow
careerflow.ai
Careerflow is a job search platform with tools for managing applications, optimizing resumes, and tracking job leads, aimed at simplifying the job search process.
Canditech
canditech.io
Canditech is an online pre-employment assessment platform that evaluates candidates' technical and soft skills through customizable job simulations and various assessment types.
Evalgator
evalgator.com
Evalgator is a web-based platform for evaluating job candidates through various question formats, offering automated results and real-time performance insights.
Mettl
mettl.com
Mettl is an online assessment platform for evaluating candidates' technical and soft skills, supporting various hiring needs with customizable tests and proctoring.
BetterUp
betterup.com
BetterUp is a coaching platform that offers personalized support for personal and professional growth, using a combination of human coaching and AI technology.
Rytfit.ai
rytfit.ai
Rytfit.ai is an AI-driven workforce management platform that streamlines HR processes, enhances recruiting, and improves employee engagement and retention.
InterviewAI
interviewai.io
InterviewAI generates customized interview questions in real-time to streamline the interview process and help identify suitable candidates.
Queros
app.qureos.com
Queros is an app that generates customizable job descriptions to accurately reflect job responsibilities, helping organizations attract suitable candidates.
SeekOut
seekout.com
SeekOut is a recruitment software that uses AI to streamline talent acquisition, automate job postings, and source candidates from internal and external talent pools.
Filtered
filtered.ai
Filtered is an app that automates hiring technical talent by using customized job simulations to evaluate candidates' skills before interviews.
