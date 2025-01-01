Top Happy Visitor Alternatives

Verkada

verkada.com

The Verkada app provides a cloud-based security management solution that integrates video surveillance, access control, alarms, and sensors for remote monitoring.

Autonix

autonix.io

Autonix is a QR code generator and visitor management system that allows businesses to track visit activity and customize check-in methods.

Skedda

skedda.com

Skedda is a workspace management platform for booking desks and meeting rooms, streamlining reservations and optimizing office space usage.

Securly

securly.com

Securly is a cloud-based web filtering and monitoring tool that protects students from inappropriate content and helps schools manage online activity effectively.

Robin

robinpowered.com

Robin is a workplace management platform that helps organizations manage office space with desk and room booking software, automation, and analytics.

Envoy

envoy.com

Envoy Workplace is a management tool for booking desks, meeting rooms, and managing deliveries, providing unified occupancy analytics for optimized workplace efficiency.

Kisi

getkisi.com

Kisi is a cloud-based access control app that allows users to manage secure entry to facilities using mobile credentials, key cards, and QR codes from a centralized platform.

OptiSigns

optisigns.com

OptiSigns is a digital signage software that enables users to manage and display content on multiple screens remotely, integrating with various apps and hardware.

WaitWell

waitwell.ca

WaitWell is a queuing and booking platform for service locations, enabling virtual queues, appointment scheduling, and efficient visitor management.

Swiftlane

swiftlane.com

Swiftlane provides cloud-based access control and video intercom systems for buildings, offering remote management and multiple secure access methods.

Qminder

qminder.com

Qminder is a cloud-based queue management system that streamlines customer check-in, reduces wait times, and provides analytics for better resource management.

Dibsido

dibsido.com

Dibsido is an office management app that simplifies workspace bookings for hybrid teams, allowing users to reserve desks, parking, and meeting rooms easily.

The Receptionist

thereceptionist.com

The Receptionist for iPad manages visitor check-in, notifications, and information storage, allowing for customizable workflows and contactless features.

OfficeRnD

officernd.com

OfficeRnD is a coworking management platform that simplifies operations, automates billing, manages member profiles, and provides insights into space utilization.

Proxyclick

proxyclick.com

Proxyclick is a cloud-based visitor management app that streamlines check-in, enhances security, and supports customizable workflows and integrations across multiple languages.

Nibol

nibol.com

Nibol is an app for managing office spaces, allowing users to book desks and meeting rooms in various locations, facilitating hybrid and co-working environments.

Zynq

zynq.io

Zynq is an office space management platform that optimizes workspace usage through desk booking, visitor management, and analytics for data-driven decision-making.

Matrix Booking

matrixbooking.com

Matrix Booking is an office booking system that helps organizations manage hot desks, meeting rooms, and resources efficiently.

HqO

hqo.com

HqO is a workplace experience app that provides access to services and amenities, enhancing employee engagement and wellbeing in modern workplaces.

UrSpayce

urspayce.com

UrSpayce is a cloud-based software that helps businesses manage workplaces and hybrid workforces, streamlining operations for employees, visitors, and vendors.

Tactic

gettactic.com

Tactic is a workplace management platform that helps organize office visits, integrating with tools like Google and Microsoft 365 for streamlined workflows.

AskCody

askcody.com

AskCody is a platform for managing meetings and resources, offering room booking, visitor management, and analytics to improve organizational efficiency and productivity.

Kastle Systems

kastle.com

Kastle Systems is an access control app that allows users to manage entry and security through mobile credentials and integrates with various security technologies.

deskbird

deskbird.com

Deskbird is a user-friendly app for booking desks, meeting rooms, and resources in the office, facilitating hybrid work and team collaboration.

Joan

getjoan.com

Joan is a workspace management app that organizes rooms, desks, assets, and visitors, providing insights and easy integration with existing systems while using energy-efficient displays.

Eden Workplace

eden.io

Eden Workplace is a SaaS platform that simplifies office operations with tools for desk booking, visitor management, ticketing, and room scheduling, enhancing workplace efficiency.

Teamgo

teamgo.co

Teamgo is a visitor management app that streamlines visitor check-in, enhances security, and offers customizable workflows and real-time reporting for organizations.

Appspace

appspace.com

Appspace is a workplace platform for managing communication, space reservations, and visitor management, enhancing employee engagement in hybrid environments.

Visitly

visitly.io

Visitly is a cloud-based visitor and contractor management system that streamlines sign-in processes and enhances visitor tracking and notifications for businesses.

Archie

archieapp.co

Archie is a workspace management app for booking rooms, managing visitors, and tracking workspace analytics, integrating with various productivity and access control tools.

