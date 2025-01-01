Top Happy Visitor Alternatives

Verkada
verkada.com
The Verkada app provides a cloud-based security management solution that integrates video surveillance, access control, alarms, and sensors for remote monitoring.
Autonix
autonix.io
Autonix is a QR code generator and visitor management system that allows businesses to track visit activity and customize check-in methods.
Skedda
skedda.com
Skedda is a workspace management platform for booking desks and meeting rooms, streamlining reservations and optimizing office space usage.
Securly
securly.com
Securly is a cloud-based web filtering and monitoring tool that protects students from inappropriate content and helps schools manage online activity effectively.
Robin
robinpowered.com
Robin is a workplace management platform that helps organizations manage office space with desk and room booking software, automation, and analytics.
Envoy
envoy.com
Envoy Workplace is a management tool for booking desks, meeting rooms, and managing deliveries, providing unified occupancy analytics for optimized workplace efficiency.
Kisi
getkisi.com
Kisi is a cloud-based access control app that allows users to manage secure entry to facilities using mobile credentials, key cards, and QR codes from a centralized platform.
OptiSigns
optisigns.com
OptiSigns is a digital signage software that enables users to manage and display content on multiple screens remotely, integrating with various apps and hardware.
WaitWell
waitwell.ca
WaitWell is a queuing and booking platform for service locations, enabling virtual queues, appointment scheduling, and efficient visitor management.
Swiftlane
swiftlane.com
Swiftlane provides cloud-based access control and video intercom systems for buildings, offering remote management and multiple secure access methods.
Qminder
qminder.com
Qminder is a cloud-based queue management system that streamlines customer check-in, reduces wait times, and provides analytics for better resource management.
Dibsido
dibsido.com
Dibsido is an office management app that simplifies workspace bookings for hybrid teams, allowing users to reserve desks, parking, and meeting rooms easily.
The Receptionist
thereceptionist.com
The Receptionist for iPad manages visitor check-in, notifications, and information storage, allowing for customizable workflows and contactless features.
OfficeRnD
officernd.com
OfficeRnD is a coworking management platform that simplifies operations, automates billing, manages member profiles, and provides insights into space utilization.
Proxyclick
proxyclick.com
Proxyclick is a cloud-based visitor management app that streamlines check-in, enhances security, and supports customizable workflows and integrations across multiple languages.
Nibol
nibol.com
Nibol is an app for managing office spaces, allowing users to book desks and meeting rooms in various locations, facilitating hybrid and co-working environments.
Zynq
zynq.io
Zynq is an office space management platform that optimizes workspace usage through desk booking, visitor management, and analytics for data-driven decision-making.
Matrix Booking
matrixbooking.com
Matrix Booking is an office booking system that helps organizations manage hot desks, meeting rooms, and resources efficiently.
HqO
hqo.com
HqO is a workplace experience app that provides access to services and amenities, enhancing employee engagement and wellbeing in modern workplaces.
UrSpayce
urspayce.com
UrSpayce is a cloud-based software that helps businesses manage workplaces and hybrid workforces, streamlining operations for employees, visitors, and vendors.
Tactic
gettactic.com
Tactic is a workplace management platform that helps organize office visits, integrating with tools like Google and Microsoft 365 for streamlined workflows.
AskCody
askcody.com
AskCody is a platform for managing meetings and resources, offering room booking, visitor management, and analytics to improve organizational efficiency and productivity.
Kastle Systems
kastle.com
Kastle Systems is an access control app that allows users to manage entry and security through mobile credentials and integrates with various security technologies.
deskbird
deskbird.com
Deskbird is a user-friendly app for booking desks, meeting rooms, and resources in the office, facilitating hybrid work and team collaboration.
Joan
getjoan.com
Joan is a workspace management app that organizes rooms, desks, assets, and visitors, providing insights and easy integration with existing systems while using energy-efficient displays.
Eden Workplace
eden.io
Eden Workplace is a SaaS platform that simplifies office operations with tools for desk booking, visitor management, ticketing, and room scheduling, enhancing workplace efficiency.
Teamgo
teamgo.co
Teamgo is a visitor management app that streamlines visitor check-in, enhances security, and offers customizable workflows and real-time reporting for organizations.
Appspace
appspace.com
Appspace is a workplace platform for managing communication, space reservations, and visitor management, enhancing employee engagement in hybrid environments.
Visitly
visitly.io
Visitly is a cloud-based visitor and contractor management system that streamlines sign-in processes and enhances visitor tracking and notifications for businesses.
Archie
archieapp.co
Archie is a workspace management app for booking rooms, managing visitors, and tracking workspace analytics, integrating with various productivity and access control tools.
