WebCatalog
Glean

Glean

app.glean.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Glean on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Know what your company knows, instantly. Glean is the work assistant with intuition. Search across all your company's apps to find exactly what you need and discover the things you should know.

Website: glean.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Glean. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Yahoo Search

Yahoo Search

search.yahoo.com

Needl

Needl

app.needl.tech

Google Cloud Search

Google Cloud Search

cloudsearch.google.com

Sana AI

Sana AI

sana.ai

dedigger

dedigger

dedigger.com

Google Search

Google Search

google.com

ActiveProspect

ActiveProspect

sso.activeprospect.com

Huntr

Huntr

huntr.co

interviewing.io

interviewing.io

start.interviewing.io

Talent.com

Talent.com

talent.com

Postwell

Postwell

postwell.io

GetGenie Ai

GetGenie Ai

app.getgenie.ai

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy