Floww.ai is an GenAI powered software suite enabling High Velocity sales for B2C & B2B2C businesses. Floww.ai’s integrated sales platform offers Sales Execution CRM, NoCode Instant Analytics, Marketing & Workflow Automations integrated with modern communication stack. Floww.ai's advanced Generative AI tools, Sales Co-Pliot and Analytics Co-Pliot, are enabling efficient & high quality sales approaches enabled with instant analytics and indepth-insights. Majority of the CRMs are built primarily for B2B use cases and fail to accommodate effectively for B2C and B2B2C businesses. The high velocity and volume of modern B2C sales, necessitates an integrated sales platform enabling agile sales management for swiftly adapting to dynamic market environments.

